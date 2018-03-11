All aboard! The Model Train Show & Swap Meet takes place in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG -- Train enthusiasts -- all aboard! The 23rd Annual Model Train Show & Swap Meet is on Sunday, March 11. FOX6's Evan Peterson went over to Cedarburg to check it out.
About the hosts of the event, the METRO Model Railroad Club (website)
The METRO Model Railroad Club, LTD is a non-profit, private organization for railfans of all ages and types. Based out of Port Washington, Wisconsin, the METRO Club is involved in creating scale model railroad layouts, planning railfan trips and tours, organizing seminars and clinics on modeling and prototype railroading, sponsoring shows, and maintaining an extensive collection of railroad resource material and memorabilia. Membership is open to anyone sharing similar interests.