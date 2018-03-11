Brookfield police seek suspect accused of concealing merchandise in duffel bag at mall

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from the “Name of the Game” store inside Brookfield Square Mall.

It happened on Friday, March 9 around 11:15 a.m.

According to police, the suspect, a black man in his 20s, entered the store carrying a duffel bag, and indicated he had recently gotten “a nice tax refund,” and he wanted to buy his wife and children some shirts and other merchandise. He spent about 20 minutes in the store gathering merchandise and placing the items on the counter by the register — mostly shirts, sweatshirts and pants.

The clerk and suspect removed hangers and folded items — making two piles on the counter.

The clerk then walked away from the counter while the suspect looked for other items. The suspect then brought out his duffel bag and placed it on the floor behind a rack of clothes before grabbing one pile of clothes from the register counter and placing them in the duffel bag. He then grabbed the other pile of clothing and placed the items in the duffel bag before exiting the store.

The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build, standing about 6′ tall. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police.