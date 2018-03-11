Every day is game day: The tech to have before March Madness begins

MILWAUKEE -- March Madness officially begins long before the first tip off on Tuesday, March 13. AT&T's Nathan Fricke shows off some items to make the road to the final four a truly enjoyable journey.
- Let`s get you started with a downloadable and printable bracket form. It`s available at TeamRankings.com ... it has become a fan favorite because of its simple and clean design
- Then there are several APPS to help you plan how, when and where to watch your favorite teams. The DirectTV APP or DirecTVNOW allow you to take in any of the games over the 20 days while you are on the go.... You can consume March Madness wherever you are ... on the train or plane, on vacation or on break at the office these will allow you to get streaming content on a laptop, smartphone, or tablet.
- NCAA March Madness LIVE APP: You can follow the bracket and make your picks ... track lives scores and set alerts. You can also get the scoop on your favorite or least favorite teams. You can download the app to Apple TV. It works on iphone and ipad, too. Android version is available through Google Play.
- ESPN Live App has scores, schedules, standings, rankings, stats and more. It too can help you're your bracket selections with its Basketball Power Index (BPI) - a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward.
