Group backed by Abele spends nearly $80K to support candidate challenging board chairman

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has a new strategy to flip the County Board in his favor: Take out the chairman, Theo Lipscomb, in the April 3 election.

A group backed by Abele has spent nearly $80,000 in the North Shore suburbs to support Lipscomb’s opponent, Casey Shorts. Abele is a main source of disagreement between the candidates.

With three weeks until the election, Lipscomb spent Sunday, March 11 meeting voters in his North Shore district.

“I’m Theo Lipscomb, your county supervisor,” said Lipscomb.

He touted his opposition to a $60 wheel tax that Abele proposed last fall. Of the fights between Abele and the board, Lipscomb said he’s just standing up for his neighbors.

“They do know the kinds of things that Abele has proposed, and they know I’ve fought back against those,” said Abele.

Shorts was pounding the pavement too. FOX6’s Theo Keith asked the first-time candidate why he’s running.

“I didn’t like what I’ve seen out of the County Board — a lot of infighting. A lot of fighting with the county exec,” said Shorts.

Shorts said he, too would’ve voted against Abele’s plan to double the wheel tax, but Lipscomb and the board were wrong to impose countywide cuts in the current budget. Shorts couldn’t say which programs he would cut to balance the budget.

“There’s gotta be no sacred cows out there,” Shorts said.

An Abele-funded group, Leadership MKE, has sent several mailers to voters in the district, promoting Shorts as a “fresh start” while attacking Lipscomb. Leadership MKE has spent nearly $80,000 here, one of four County Board races it is interested in.

Lipscomb said Shorts would be a rubber stamp for Abele.

“Most people interpret that as, that he won’t stand up to him,” Lipscomb said.

Shorts said that’s just not true.

“Nobody recruited me. Nobody came out and sought after me. It was a decision that I made,” said Shorts.

Lipscomb said voters will be able to see past the mailers showing up in their mailboxes. He’s been board chairman since 2015.

Shorts is a former aide to Democratic Sen. Herb Kohl and Congressman Dave Obey.