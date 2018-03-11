‘Important in the history of the US:’ Lots to see and learn at the Model Train Show in Cedarburg 🚂

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- There were tons of models and things to learn at the 23rd annual "Spring Model Train Show and Swap Meet" in Cedarburg Sunday, March 11.

The event was held at Circle B Recreation in Cedarburg.

Among the displays was one that was judged "Best in National" at the National Train Show. It was built by the Metro Model Railroad Club, the group that also organized Sunday's event in Cedarburg.

Organizers urged anyone who might have reservations about model trains to give the event a shot.

"It's not a bunch of guys running toy trains in a loop. It's learning about something that is important in the history of the United States. You can't understand this country unless you understand the part railroads have played in this," said Ray Meyer, president of Metro Railroad Club.

The money raised at the event goes toward keeping the Metro Model Railroad Club's permanent displays maintained.