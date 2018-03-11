× MFD: 15 people displaced by structure fire on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Over a dozen people are displaced after a fire broke out on Milwaukee’s south side late Saturday night, March 10.

Firefighters got the report of a structure fire at around 11:30 p.m. near 17th and Greenfield.

Video courtesy of Pete's Fruit Market.

Fire officials tell FOX6 they were first responding to a car fire nearby when they noticed the house up in flames. Initial investigations show the fire started outside the home then worked its way up to the attic. Arson is not being ruled out at this time.

No one was injured.

Fire officials say Red Cross is assisting the 15 people who are displaced.