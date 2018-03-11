More than 60 vendors fill Turner Hall for ‘WEDMKE’ wedding expo 👰 💐 💍

MILWAUKEE — More than 60 vendors were on hand over the weekend at Turner Hall, for the “WEDMKE” wedding expo.

Returning for the 3rd year, WEDMKE is not an overwhelming big box experience; rather, it’s an intimate and specialized opportunity to browse and talk with 62 hand-picked vendors offering a variety of services and products.

It was a chance for the vendors to show off their products and services to help couples put together the perfect day.

There was plenty of entertainment as well, and organizers described it as a “mini festival.” The event included performances from Milwaukee-area bands, with each available for hire for future weddings.

Organizers also gave away a romantic vacation to a lucky couple at the event.