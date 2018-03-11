No injuries to humans after house fire in Hartland, but unfortunately, a cat passed away

HARTLAND — There were no injuries after a fire broke out in a two-story home on Maple Ave. near Capitol Dr. in Hartland Sunday, March 11, but a cat unfortunately died as a result.

Hartland Fire Chief David Dean said upon the arrival of firefighters, smoke and flames were visible from a second floor window. They were able to deploy a fire extinguisher device that slowed the fire and gave crews time to get upstairs with their gear. Firefighters were then able to contain the fire to two bedrooms on the second floor. It was extinguished within just six minutes.

The fire caused extensive damage to that bedroom area on the second floor, with damage estimates between $100,000 and $120,000.

PHOTO GALLERY

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chief Dean said they’re looking into the possibility there was an electrical issue on the second floor.

Chief Dean said “possibly, this house will be rebuilt,” and said the residents will be assisted by the American Red Cross. He noted that neighbors had already been stopping by to “express sympathies and see what they can do to help.”