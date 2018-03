MILWAUKEE — The NCAA Tournament selection committee on Sunday, March 11 revealed the 32 teams that will participate in this year’s March Madness tournament. Marquette University did not make the list.

Officially no Wisconsin team in the big dance. Hard to believe and I honestly don’t remember what that’s like. — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) March 11, 2018

#1 seeds are as follows:

Kansas Jayhawks (Midwest region)

Villanova Wildcats (East region)

Virginia Cavaliers (South region)

Xavier Musketeers (West region)

CLICK HERE to view/print a bracket.