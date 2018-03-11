× Washington County: Man dies after car strikes tree; speed and no seat belt believed to be factors

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Hartford man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Wayne Sunday morning, March 11.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash on Midland Drive south of Mohawk Road just after 4 a.m.

Deputies extricated a 35-year-old City of Hartford man from the vehicle. Life saving measures were performed — but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the car was driving southbound on Midland Drive, when he left the paved roadway striking a culvert and tree. Speed and the lack of a seat belt are believed to be contributing factors.

The crash remains under investigation.