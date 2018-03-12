Alice Cooper to play the Main Stage at the Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 3

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Monday, March 12 that Alice Cooper will bring his tour, A Paranormal Evening, to the Main Stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3.
All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $45 and $35. Tickets for A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper go ON SALE Friday, March 16 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com, the State Fair Ticket Office and charge by phone at 800-514-3849.
Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.
The Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 12 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.