Alice Cooper to play the Main Stage at the Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 3

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Monday, March 12 that Alice Cooper will bring his tour, A Paranormal Evening, to the Main Stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3.

All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $45 and $35. Tickets for A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper go ON SALE Friday, March 16 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com, the State Fair Ticket Office and charge by phone at 800-514-3849.

Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Don't miss the Godfather of Shock Rock @alicecooper when he plays the Main Stage pres. by @paysbig on 8/3! Tickets go on sale this Friday 3/16 at 9 am. https://t.co/5YQer3sAOq pic.twitter.com/0rmCG9Ui4k — Wisconsin State Fair (@wistatefair) March 12, 2018

The Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 12 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.