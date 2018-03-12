× Attempted homicide: West Bend boy, 16, accused of stabbing mother after discipline over tablet use

WEST BEND — A West Bend boy, 16, was arrested for attempted first degree intentional homicide after police say he attacked his mother, stabbing her several times.

It happened Sunday, March 11 around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the mother, 43, sustained several stab wounds to both of her hands. She said she was holding her hands over her face and head while her son attempted to stab her there. She said she’d verbally disciplined him over his use of his tablet.

According to police, the boy used a “homemade sharpened object” to hurt his mother.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The boy was taken into custody and placed in secure detention on the attempted homicide charge.