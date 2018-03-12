Beaver Dam HS Senior leads synchronized skating team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER DAM-- Maddie Biel is a senior at Beaver Dam high school. She is one of the leaders on the Swan City Ice Skaters of Beaver Dam. They are a synchronized skating team. Maddie has been skating with the squad for the past 10 years. She also works with younger girls who are getting into the sport. Maddie is planning on attending Western Michigan University in the fall. She will be part of their synchronized skating team. Maddie says she plans to study nursing. She also played tennis and ran track for her high school team.

Maddie Biel

Beaver Dam HS Senior

Synchronized Skater