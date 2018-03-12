Bring spring into your wardrobe: How you can rock one of the season’s hottest trends

MILWAUKEE -- If you're anxious for spring to arrive -- you can give your wardrobe some flower power. Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with some different way you can wear vintage-inspired floral.

About Jordan Dechambre (website)

Fashion blogger, stylist, writer and TV personality — there’s little question that Jordan Dechambre wears more hats than Philip Treacy has designed for the royal family. But this self-proclaimed “busy body” lives for fashion and feature writing, and that shows in her unique resume that encompasses everything from a former life as a fashion editor to the host of Bon-Ton Department Stores’ New & Now fashion shows.

Jordan is a brand ambassador for many of the nation’s leading retailers (including DSW, Bon-Ton, Adrianna Papell, LOFT and more) and the official Fashion Expert for the “Real Milwaukee” morning show. She is also a sought-after fashion show producer and stylist, and recently co-chaired a runway reunion of all the designers from season 15 of “Project Runway.”