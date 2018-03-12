× Deputies find children, 3, 8, alone in home infested with roaches, mice, rats, bedbugs

MILWAUKEE – Deputies serving court documents at a Milwaukee home discovered two young children, ages 3 and 8, alone and wearing only T-shirts Monday morning, March 12 around 11 a.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the residence was infested with cockroaches, mice, rats and bedbugs, and had a strong odor of feces.

Child Protective Services and additional detectives responded.

A neighbor gave the children food while officials attempted to find the parents.

The mother arrived at about 12:15 p.m., and, through an interpreter, said her four older children were in school, and she had left to run errands for a few hours.

Child Protective Services took custody of the children, and contacted the schools of the older children to arrange to take them from school.

A housing inspector was called to inspect the residence and assess the living conditions.

The incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges of child neglect.