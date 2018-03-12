LIVE: Lawmakers unveil national gun safety bill in Boston, MA

Deux Soles: Shoe repair in Elm Grove

Posted 10:22 am, March 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:23AM, March 12, 2018

ELM GROVE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Deux Soles in Elm Grove. Deux Soles is a family-owned and operated, full service shoe repair store in the area of Elm Grove.