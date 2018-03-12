5 hurt after air duct crashes down on Ohio water park pool

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Several people were hurt when an air duct broke free and fell from the ceiling of Ohio's indoor Kalahari Waterpark Resort Monday, according to WJW.
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said five people had minor injuries in the incident. Two people were taken to the hospital, and another three refused treatment.
The ducts, which are about three feet in diameter, are part of the air conditioning system at the Sandusky park, said Sigsworth.
The facility has been closed for repairs. Kalahari released the following statement:
"We are aware of the situation and take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. We are working closely with our internal teams and the proper authorities to gather details on what happened and will share an updated statement when we have confirmed all the facts."
Visitors tweeted about the incident: