Here they are! Meet the troupe selected for the 50th season of Kids from Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — From Chippewa Falls to Marshfield, Eau Claire to Milwaukee — the 2018 troupe selected for the 50th season of Kids from Wisconsin was announced on Monday, March 12.

This year’s show theme, “Shine the Light,” will feature music performed since the inception of the Kids from Wisconsin. Some of the KIDS all-time audience favorites will be featured along with 5 decades of Broadway. KIDS will Shine the light on our past 50 years while lighting the way for the next 50.

The KIDS will celebrate all summer from June 21- August 18, in over 35 hometowns across the state and twice daily at the Wisconsin State Fair.

In their 50th season, the KFW will have performed for approximately 10 million across Wisconsin and the Midwest, with great entertainment by some of Wisconsin’s most talented performers ages 15-20. CLICK HERE if you would like to Kids from Wisconsin.