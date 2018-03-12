Josh Groban, Idina Menzel to perform at new Bucks arena on Saturday, Nov. 3

MILWAUKEE — Josh Groban will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Saturday, Nov. 3, during his Bridges Tour with very special guest Idina Menzel.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s newest world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We are thrilled to welcome multi-platinum superstar Josh Groban to our new venue,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “Josh is an amazing singer, actor and philanthropist, and we welcome him on behalf of the City of Milwaukee.”

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.