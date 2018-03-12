Just revealed: Artists selected to create pieces for new Milwaukee Bucks arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Sports & The Arts announced on Monday, March 12 that they have selected 32 artists to create art for the Milwaukee Bucks Art Collection in the new Bucks arena, which will open this fall.

More than 1,200 submissions were received by the Bucks and Sports & the Arts, many by artists who are either from Wisconsin or live in the state. Twenty-two of the artists chosen have Wisconsin ties, including many that live in Milwaukee or the surrounding area.

CLICK HERE to view a full list of the 32 artists selected

Nearly 70 original artworks will be commissioned from the artists and created specifically for the collection in the new arena, complemented by approximately 50 pieces of photography and several graphic wall treatments. The largest piece will be a 200-foot, hand-painted exterior mural on the Juneau Ave. side of the venue that will celebrate the Bucks, Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks Art Collection will have a variety of artwork mediums and executions including pastel on paper, mixed media, collage, tile mosaic, tin type photography, found and recycled objects and traditional oil and acrylic on canvas.

There will also be a large community effort undertaken for the creation of three distinct art pieces for the collection. Approximately 200 elementary through high school students from Milwaukee Public Schools will be heavily involved in crafting these three art pieces.

Bucks President Peter Feigin issued the following statement in a news release:

“We are excited for the Milwaukee Bucks Art Collection to be a focal point of the fan experience in the new arena. The number of submissions we received gave us the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of outstanding artists, including many with Wisconsin ties. We look forward to all of our guests enjoying the art collection in our world-class venue for many years to come.”

The final pieces of art will be unveiled closer to the arena’s opening.

