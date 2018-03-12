× Lucky winner: Polk Co. Powerball player holding $1M ticket

AMERY — One lucky Wisconsin Powerball player is holding a $1 million ticket from the Saturday, March 10 Powerball drawing and one player is holding a $50,000 winning ticket.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were 43, 44, 54, 61 and 69 with a Powerball of 22. The Power Play number was 3.

The $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Dick’s Market at 1050 River Place Mall in Amery (Polk County). The winner matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at T & C Market at 109 South Main St. in Brillion (Calumet County). The winner matched four out of five numbers, plus the Powerball.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from Saturday’s drawing to claim their prizes. The $1 million ticket must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Madison.

Since there was not a Powerball jackpot winner Saturday night, the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated at $420 million ($248.7 million cash).

