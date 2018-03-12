Mayor Tom Barrett, officials call on families to secure firearms out of reach of children

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, the City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention and WestCare are calling on families to “consistently and securely store firearms out of the reach of children and youth.” This comes in the wake of the shooting death of nine-year-old Miyanna Jelks on Saturday, March 10.

“To me as a parent, this is the worst nightmare that one could experience. Losing a child in any situation is a complete nightmare,” said Mayor Barrett. “It’s heartbreaking and at the same time is extremely troubling.”

So far this year, according to the national Gun Violence Archive, 118 children under the age of 11 have been injured or killed as a result of gun violence in America. Jelks’s death marks the first homicide of a child in Milwaukee this year — and city leaders call for it to be the last.

“We as a city, and adults in this city, have to do everything they can to make sure guns, loaded or unloaded, are not within the reach of children,” Barrett said. “This is something that we as adults have an obligation to make sure guns are not accessible to children.”

“I am the mother of a nine-year-old girl myself. I cannot imagine the pain that the parents and the family of that little girl and how they feel in this moment,” said Alderwoman Milele Coggs. “Whenever we have the loss of a loved one, we have to recognize that it impacts not just that family, but an entire community — the trauma of the friends, of the classmates, of the people who live on the same block as that little girl. It’s heavy for any community to handle.”

43.098950 -87.960423

On Wednesday, March 14, WestCare Wisconsin we will be in the neighborhood near 38th an Ruby at 3 p.m. to pass outto those residents who need to lock up their guns.