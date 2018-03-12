Milwaukee firefighters rescue man from house fire near 70th & Dickenson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee firefighters rescued a man from a house that caught fire on Monday morning, March 12 in the neighborhood near 70th and Dickenson.

Officials tell FOX6 News when the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they found heavy fire on the first floor. They pulled the man from the building -- and took him to Columbia St. Mary's Hospital -- where he is listed in critical condition.

A cause or estimate on the amount of damage to the structure is not available at this time.