Minnesota dad dies after killing girlfriend from Wisconsin, baby in Florida

OCALA, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a Minnesota man has died two days after killing his girlfriend and young child before shooting himself.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that Kevin Benjamin Olesen Farias, 27, of Waconia, Minnesota, died. A motorist found the family in the middle of a clay road in the Ocala National Forest on Saturday morning.

Officials saidJessica L. Johnson of Holmen, Wisconsin, 32, and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Gabriela Farias, died at the scene.

Farias was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Ocala is in north Florida.