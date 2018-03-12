× Officials: More than 100 child porn images discovered at home of Waterford man, 67

WATERFORD — A Waterford man, 67, was arrested Monday, March 12 after officials say they found more than 100 images of child pornography in his possession.

Gregory Frank was taken into custody after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home.

The images were discovered on electronic storage devices at Frank’s home. He’s being held at the Racine County jail on charges of possession of child pornography.