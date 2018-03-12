× Plea deal in the works for lawyers accused of stealing more than $4.5M from Johnson Controls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A plea deal is in the works for two lawyers accused of stealing more than $4.5 million from Johnson Controls.

Prosecutors say Scott Hess of Menomonee Falls had been working as an attorney for Johnson Controls. From 2000 to about 2015, he’s accused of making out phony invoices to a Michigan law firm. He would then allegedly split the profits with one of the lawyers there.

With the plea deal, Hess would have to pay back almost $3 million.

The other lawyer would have to pay back the rest.