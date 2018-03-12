St. Francis mayor’s alleged use of ‘f-bomb’ prompts recall; she calls allegations ‘falsehoods’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. FRANCIS -- St. Francis Mayor CoryAnn St. Marie-Carls alleged use of the "f-bomb" in City Hall has prompted a recall election Tuesday, March 13. The mayor is fighting to keep her job, as her challenger, Ken Tutaj said he's seen her scream at people. St. Marie-Carls says she's not rude, but a strong advocate for the city.

Ahead of the recall, the city is littered with yard signs, but will voters choose Tutaj or St. Marie-Carls?

"This is not heresay," said Tutaj.

Tutaj said he's running because the mayor has created a hostile work environment.

"I came in to pay my sewer bill. I could hear in the back -- I don't know exactly who she was yelling at -- but the f-bomb, 'I'm the mayor. I'll do whatever I want. You need to start listening to me,'" said Tutaj.

St. Marie-Carls has been campaigning after 1,200, roughly one-fourth of the city's voters, signed a recall petition against her. She says the recall was based on falsehoods.

"The petitioners -- I can't control what they say, and they were saying a lot of put-downs and discrediting things about me," said St. Marie-Carls.

She's promoting improvements made in city parks and said she's a business-friendly mayor.

"He discredits me at every turn," she said.

As for accusations of unprofessional behavior?

"Mayors don't work for the City Council. They work for the people, so advocacy and passion are part of what we do," said St. Marie-Carls.

Tutaj said the mayor has been good for the parks. He said that doesn't justify the behavior he accuses her of.

"There's a difference between passionate and being a bully," Tutaj said.

This isn't the mayor's first battle with a member of the Common Council. In fact, the council has voted to censure St. Marie-Carls over past disagreements.

The polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.