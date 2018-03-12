× Visitor restriction continues at Children’s Hospital even though some flu strains have peaked

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin officials on Monday, March 12 issued a reminder that while the flu season has peaked for some strains, their visitor restriction remains in place. That means no one under the age of 12 can visit any patient hospitalized at CHW in Milwaukee or the Fox Valley.

In a statement, CHW officials said other strains of flu are still increasing, and “our volumes remain higher than our peak numbers from last year. Because of this, we still believe the risk to our most vulnerable patients is too great to end the visitor restriction.”

Again, children under the age of 12 cannot visit any patient. This restriction only applies to visitors. If you have a child under the age of 12 who needs medical attention, please don’t hesitate to bring them to one of CHW’s clinics, Urgent Care locations or the Emergency Department.

CHW officials said “we know this restriction has been difficult for many of our families and we want to thank everyone for their continued cooperation during our visitor restriction.”