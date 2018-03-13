× Board: Miller Park tax expected to end sometime in late 2019, early 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District Finance Committee met in Milwaukee Tuesday, March 13 to talk about the Miller Park tax.

Board members said they expect the stadium tax to end sometime in late 2019 or early 2020.

The .1 percent tax started in 1996 to help pay for the $290 million construction of Miller Park and applies to five counties in the Milwaukee area.