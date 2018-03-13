Controlled burn of Beaver Dam apartment building postponed due to wind speed, direction

BEAVER DAM — The controlled burn of Village Glen Apartments Building 109 has been postponed until Thursday, March 15 due to a change in the forecast weather conditions. Officials say wind speeds for Wednesday were not expected to be favorable for a safe operation.

The time for the controlled demolition will remain the same on Thursday — 10 a.m. At 9 a.m., streets surrounding the Village Glen apartment complex will be closed to traffic. Five nearby buildings will be evacuated along with an assisted living complex.

“The plan at this time is to light the building at both ends and let it burn towards the middle. There will be no suppression efforts on the building that we are burning. We have been advised to let it burn as long and as hot as possible. It is heat that degrades the explosive material,” said Alan Mannel, Beaver Dam fire chief on Monday.

Twenty fire departments will be on hand to help out on Thursday. Building #113, which is near the blaze site, will be sprayed with water in an effort to save it.

Two drones with thermal imaging cameras will be flying overhead to monitor temperatures. All private drones are prohibited from flying in the area — due to a temporary flight restriction.

Beaver Dam officials will have a media briefing on the Thursday operation at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. FOX6 News plans to stream that event.

Meanwhile, an account for monetary donations has been opened to assist the residents that have been displaced from the Village Glen Apartments. The funds will be for Village Glen Apartments Building 109 residents ONLY. Donations can be made at any Dodge County Horicon Bank location. The name of the account is Dodge County COAD / Beaver Dam Apartments. Any non-monetary donations should go to St. Vincent DePaul or American National Bank. Please do not drop off any items at the Village Glen Apartments.