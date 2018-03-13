× Multiple reports: Green Bay Packers plan to sign TE Jimmy Graham to 3-year deal

GREEN BAY — Multiple reports indicate the Green Bay Packers intend to sign tight end Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal.

The reports include Adam Schefter, NFL insider for ESPN, as well as Ian Rapoport, insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com.

Packers intend to sign TE Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018