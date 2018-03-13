Multiple reports: Green Bay Packers plan to sign TE Jimmy Graham to 3-year deal

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 17: Tight end Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2nd quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on December 17, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr /Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — Multiple reports indicate the Green Bay Packers intend to sign tight end Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal.
The reports include Adam Schefter, NFL insider for ESPN, as well as Ian Rapoport, insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com.