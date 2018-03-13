× “Fled on foot across the freeway:” Driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — One person was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, March 13 after fleeing from West Allis police during a traffic stop.

According to police, around 1:35 a.m. a West Allis officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of 62nd and Beloit for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver refused to turn off his vehicle and fled from the stop.

Officers started pursuing the vehicle in the area of 60th and Burnham. Stop sticks were successfully deployed — and the vehicle stopped at Hawley Road and I-94.

The driver then fled on foot across the freeway.

With the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County. Sheriff’s Office and the Wauwatosa Police Department the suspect was located and arrested.

There was no crash or injuries.