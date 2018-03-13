× Former Dem. AG Holder coming to Wisconsin ahead of Supreme Court election

MADISON — Former Democratic Attorney General Eric Holder is coming to Wisconsin as the group he leads tries to get Rebecca Dallet elected to the state Supreme Court.

Holder’s group, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, announced Tuesday that he plans to participate in a discussion Thursday in Milwaukee hosted by Black Leaders Organizing for Communities.

On Friday, Holder is joining college students and activists on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dallet is not scheduled to attend either event.

The NDRC is spending at least $140,000 to help Dallet, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, in the race against Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock, who is backed by the Wisconsin Republican Party and state chamber of commerce.

The NDRC says the events will be focused on the importance of redistricting reform in Wisconsin, voting rights, and getting African-Americans and young people involved.