‘It’s a digital world,’ and Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market are bringing the grocery store to you 🛍️

MILWAUKEE -- The future of grocery shopping has arrived for Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market customers.

“It’s an industry that you have to stay relevant in, so we’ve been going 100 miles-an-hour to be able to do that," said Jim Hyland, VP of communications & public affairs for Roundy's Supermarkets.

Last week, Roundy’s launched an online order and delivery service, in partnership with the company Instacart -- which runs similar operations in cities like Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

“So those who don’t want to leave their home or their office or their couch or their gym have their groceries delivered. We now make it simple and convenient for them," said Hyland.

Here’s how it works: Customers go online and place their order -- choosing from more than 40,000 items. Instacart then sends a “picker” or “selector” into a store to get your items, and that same person delivers them to wherever you want them to go.

“It’s about a two-hour window, on average, from the time the order is received, selected and delivered to your home. Very convenient," said Hyland.

There is a fee of $11.95 per order, but officials say the service works for everything -- even perishable items like fruits and vegetables.

“They will try to pick the best that they feel is available. If they have any questions, they’ll go to the produce manager -- let the produce manager pick. In terms of meats, they’ll go to the deli manager -- let the deli manager make the selection as well," said Hyland.

The delivery service follows the successful curbside pick-up option Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market started last year. Delivery will initially be available at 59 stores in metro Milwaukee and Madison, and grow from there.

“These are options the customer wants. It’s a digital world, and we have got to respond to that world," said Hyland.

