Developing: Milwaukee police investigate crash near Appleton and Lancaster

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning, March 13th on the city's northwest side. It happened around 6:10 a.m. near Appleton and Lancaster.

It appears two vehicles were involved -- with one coming to rest against a home.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash of if anyone was injured.

Then around 8:00 a.m., firefighters were called out to an apartment fire just a few feet away from the crash scene.

At this time, it is unknown what sparked the fire -- or if anyone was hurt.