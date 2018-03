× Milwaukee police seek missing woman, 23, and son, 5

MILWAUKEE — Police are looking for a critically missing woman and her son.

Teana McMillion, 23, and Zaiyier Young, 5, have been missing for about two weeks.

McMillion’s mother said they’d been living near 17th and Atkinson temporarily while she was getting out of an abusive relationship.

If you have seen them or have any information your asked to contact police.