MPD squad car sideswipes vehicle at stoplight near 76th and Acacia, hits pole

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police squad car was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, March 13. It happened around midnight.

According to police, the squad car sideswiped another vehicle at a stoplight near 76th and Acacia. After the initial crash the squad struck a pole.

Two officers were in the squad car at the time of the crash — one suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this incident was not a pursuit — just a crash.

It is unknown if anyone was cited.