Police: Convicted sex offender Thomas Zollicoffer to be released from custody, will be homeless

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is alerting the public to the release of a convicted sex offender, 56-year-old Thomas Zollicoffer.

Zollicoffer was convicted of sexual assault in 1989 and was sentenced to prison. He was found guilty of crimes that included sexual assault, physical violence, and threats against his adult female victims. Zollicoffer will be released from custody in the coming days and will be homeless at the time of his release.

Zollicoffer is described as being 6’ tall, 200 pounds, with a shaved head, and brown eyes. He does at time wear glasses.

Zollicoffer must register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for the remainder of his life. Right now, he is on parole and will be on GPS monitoring once he is released.