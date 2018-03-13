× Police: Man displays knife during incident near McCarty Park in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — There was a large police presence in the area of 80th and Becher in West Allis on Monday night, March 12 due to a disorderly conduct incident.

Police were called out to the scene around 9:40 p.m.

According to police, the callers followed the suspect to the area of 78th and Beloit — where the male suspect displayed a knife. The callers stopped following the subject at this point.

Nobody was injured during this part of the incident.

Officers were in the area searching for the suspect who has not been located at this point.