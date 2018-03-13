Report: Packers agree to terms with DE Mo Wilkerson

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 29: Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson #96 of the New York Jets celebrates a tackle against running back Tevin Coleman #26 (not pictured) of the Atlanta Falcons with teammate strong safety Jamal Adams #33 during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 29: Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson #96 of the New York Jets celebrates a tackle against running back Tevin Coleman #26 (not pictured) of the Atlanta Falcons with teammate strong safety Jamal Adams #33 during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have agree to terms with Mo Wilkerson, according to Rob Demvosky, ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter, citing a source.
Wilkerson is an American football defensive end who is currently a free agent. He played college football at Temple, and was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.