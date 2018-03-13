× Report: Packers agree to terms with DE Mo Wilkerson

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have agree to terms with Mo Wilkerson, according to Rob Demvosky, ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter, citing a source.

Wilkerson is an American football defensive end who is currently a free agent. He played college football at Temple, and was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.