Sherman Phoenix: New small businesses in Sherman Park after unrest; 17 planned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After violent protests broke out in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood in August 2016, there are new businesses calling the area home.

Some of those tenants, including The Juice Kitchen-Uprising Cafe, Purple Door Ice Cream and Embody Yoga have set up shop inside the Sherman Phoenix development.

The unrest happened after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Sylville Smith.

The BMO Harris Bank near 36th and Fond du Lac was one of several businesses that was torched.

Members of the community identified a need for change.

"Being here represents healing for the community for me and supporting other small businesses is like creating a family," said Angela Mallett, Honeybee and Sage Apothecary.

Organizers say Sherman Phoenix will house more than 17 small businesses and create 75 new jobs in the area.

The project is $1 million shy of its $3.5 million fundraising goal.