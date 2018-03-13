Waukesha police looking to track down suspect who stole $700 worth of baby formula, drinks

WAUKESHA — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who stole $700 worth of merchandise from a Waukesha business.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, the suspect stole baby formula, Red Bull and soda — totaling $700.

The suspect was last seen wearing what appears to be a striped gray and black hat, black zip-up jacket and black-framed glasses.

If you know the person in the attached photos, you’re asked to contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-2929.