Ways to serve: When it comes to the World Cheese Championship, WI always wins big

Posted 10:24 am, March 13, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- The 2018 World Champion Cheese Contest wrapped up last week -- and Wisconsin took home 132 cheese awards. Laura Wilford with the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board joins Real Milwaukee to teach us how to plate some of it to impress your guests at your next party.