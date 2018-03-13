× Wisconsin Democrats introduce legislation to improve school safety; bills don’t address guns

MADISON — Wisconsin Democrats have introduced new legislation to improve school safety.

Democrats released the package Tuesday, a day before a national student walkout to honor victims of last month’s Florida school shooting and demand tighter gun restrictions.

The bills would increase aid for school mental health programs and provide funding for the Wisconsin Safe and Healthy Schools Training and Technical Assistance Center to address school violence.

The bills also would create $24 million in grants to help school districts develop programs to prevent violence, allow school boards to discuss safety in closed session and exempt safety plans from the open records law.

None of the bills address guns.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is working on his own school safety bills. He plans to release the proposals by March 20.