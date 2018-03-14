Ways to prevent your St. Paddy’s Day celebration from packing on too many pounds

MILWAUKEE -- St. Patrick's Day is this weekend -- which means many people will be enjoying Irish food and drinks. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to help you enjoy the green-themed day without all the guilt.
7 healthy food alternatives for St. Paddy's Day
- Moderate beer consumption can be healthy for you.
- Make a green fruit platter with kiwis, green grapes, honeydew melon, green apples and green pears.
- Make a green vegetable platter with broccoli, sugar snap peas, green peppers, zucchini sticks, asparagus spears and serve with a green dip.
- Serve celery with peanut butter in the middle
- Put out a bowl of pistachios
- Serve guacamole with chips
- Protein-Packed Shamrock Shake