Ways to prevent your St. Paddy’s Day celebration from packing on too many pounds

Posted 10:10 am, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:11AM, March 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- St. Patrick's Day is this weekend -- which means  many people will be enjoying Irish food and drinks. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to help you enjoy the green-themed day without all the guilt.

7 healthy food alternatives for St. Paddy's Day

  • Moderate beer consumption can be healthy for you.
  • Make a green fruit platter with kiwis, green grapes, honeydew melon, green apples and green pears.
  • Make a green vegetable platter with broccoli, sugar snap peas, green peppers, zucchini sticks, asparagus spears and serve with a green dip.
  • Serve celery with peanut butter in the middle
  • Put out a bowl of pistachios
  • Serve guacamole with chips
  • Protein-Packed Shamrock Shake