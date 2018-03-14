Adorable red fox kit rescued from busy road being cared for at Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — An adorable red fox kit was rescued from a busy road and is now being cared for at Wisconsin Humane Society’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says the cute little guy was found alone. He suffers from a sarcoptic mange and an upper respiratory infection which may have been part of the reason he was abandoned.

Humane society officials say the red fox kit is on quarantine as they are watching him for any signs of canine distemper virus, which is contagious.

“Even with all those things stacked against him,” the wildlife rehabilitation center, says. “We have to say, this kid is really doing quite well so far!”

After just two days, the red fox kit has readily taken a bottle and has become more active and more vigorous, the humane society says.

Once healthier, the humane society is working with other licensed wildlife rehabilitators to possibly find some friends for him to socialize with.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is optimistic for the red fox’s full recovery. They’re hoping he’s clear and off quarantine in a week.

If you’d like to support the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the Wisconsin Humane Society, CLICK HERE.