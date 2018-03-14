× “Concern about student safety:” Mukwonago H.S cancels walkout after rumors of threat

MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago High School students will no longer take part in a walkout Wednesday, March 14 due to student safety concerns.

According to school officials, on Tuesday night, March 13 the Village of Mukwonago Police Department began investigating a rumor about a potential school shooting at Mukwonago High School during Wednesday’s National School Walkout.

Police interviewed three students in their homes and determined that there was no validity to the rumors nor was there a credible threat to student safety at Mukwonago High School.

However, due to recent events and concern about student safety in the area and across the country, school officials have canceled student participation in the planned walkout.

Mukwonago High School released the following statement on their Facebook Page:

To MHS Families: Good Morning, Late last evening I was informed that the Village of Mukwonago Police Department was investigating a rumor about potential school shooting at Mukwonago High School during today’s National School Walkout. The police interviewed three students in their homes and determined that there was no validity to the rumors nor was there a credible threat to student safety at Mukwonago High School. Due to recent events and concern about student safety in the area and across the country, we are going to cancel student participation in today’s walkout. Principal Jim Darin will work with student leaders to discuss alternative activities to honor victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy at later date.