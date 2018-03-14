Cudahy HS power lifting coach accused of sending girl inappropriate photos, video pleads not guilty

CUDAHY — A Cudahy High School power lifting coach, facing four felony charges, accused of sending inappropriate photos and video to a girl, 17, has pleaded not guilty.

Kurt Wojciechowski, 45, was in court Wednesday, March 14 for his preliminary hearing, which he waived. Probable cause was found for further proceedings and he was bound over for trial. He then pleaded not guilty. A scheduling conference was set for April 6.

As Wojciechowski made his initial appearance in court on March 6, cash bond was set at $10,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, nor any child under 17 unless supervised, excluding his biological children.

According to a criminal complaint, “several people” reported concerns about Wojciechowski, a power lifting coach at Cudahy High School, and his attention to a girl, 17. The complaint says that student “minimized” her relationship with Wojciechowski, but ultimately admitted she had a key to his apartment “to pick things up” and she was never there when he was there.

Investigators took a look at her phone, which revealed Wojciechowski had sent her “numerous pictures of his naked body,” along with inappropriate videos.

Prosecutors say Wojciechowski admitted to sending some texts to the girl with the same screen name from which the inappropriate photos and videos were sent. He consented to a search of his phone, but it appeared he’d deleted all of his content.

The complaint makes reference to three images, sent on Feb. 7 and Feb. 26, and a video sent on Feb. 9.

District officials say they learned about the accusations on Feb. 26 and contacted police. The coach has been suspended while the incident is under investigation.