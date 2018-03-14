‘Girls’ Day’ event at City Hall inspires women, girls to take charge of their future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of girls of all ages packed City Hall Wednesday morning, March 14 -- taking the day off from school to discover a potential career path in public service. "Girls' Day," is inspiring young women to take charge of their future.

Independence. Confidence. Self-love. Those are just a few words that embody "girl power."

"I think it's very impactful. I think it's great for women of all ages, colors and ethnicities to see different women in politics and public service," said Ray Hill, who brought her daughter to Girls' Day.

Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs, hosts Girls' Day each year, connecting Milwaukee's girls with successful women in the community.

"Public service knows no gender. In which our voices are much needed. Our ideas and innovations are much needed," Coggs said.

Throughout the day, girls attended workshops on leadership development and roles in politics.

"The 'L' in 'girl' stands for leadership," said Girl Scouts Troop Leader, Maria Penager.

Maria Penager, a Girl Scouts troop leader, says young women should feel empowered to reach their full potential.

"I think it's important to inspire young girls to, one: to look at professions in public service, and to see that women can do anything," Penager said.

Coggs says this is an investment in their future.

"She sees herself in us and believes that we can make it to where she is one day," Nadia Planter, freshman.

"Let young women know there's a seat at the table for them," Coggs said.

Alderwoman Coggs says, if young women and girls take just one thing away from Girls' Day, it is that they belong in leadership roles.