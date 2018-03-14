Jury convicts man after November fatal shooting following crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A jury has convicted a man charged in connection with the November 2017 shooting death of Kurt Kraenzler near Green Bay Ave. and Capitol Dr. in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say Timothy Durley shot Kraenzler in the chest during an argument after a crash.

Timothy Durley, 29, of Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 14 was convicted by a jury on two counts — second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony. Durley was then remanded into custody pending his sentencing, set for April 5.

According to the criminal complaint, Kraenzler, 34, on Nov. 30, 2017 was in a vehicle with his girlfriend when a minivan they were following “suddenly swerved to the right and abruptly did a U-turn directly in front of them.” According to Kraenzler’s girlfriend, Kraenzler “was unable to stop and their car hit the side of the minivan.”

The complaint indicates Kraenzler and Durley, who had been driving the minivan, each got out of their vehicles — and began shouting at each other. An argument flared up — and after Kraenzler apparently called Durley a name, Durley removed a handgun from his pocket, pointed it at Kraenzler and fired once at his chest.

Kraenzler stumbled back to his vehicle — and Durley and his girlfriend, who was in the minivan, fled the scene on foot.

Kraenzler died on the scene.

The criminal complaint in this case shows Durley was previously convicted of two other felony offenses including second degree sexual assault of a child.